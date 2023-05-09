A Charlotte group has paid $1.5 million to purchase a Greensboro property that has the Sakura Ichiban restaurant as its tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property is at 3015 W. Gate City Blvd.
The buyer is Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant LLC. The seller is Mieng LLC of Archdale.
Richard Craver
