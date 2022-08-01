Greensboro retail campus bought for $1.89 million

A small retail campus in Greensboro has been sold for $1.89 million to a Greensboro group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.84-acre tract at 2828 Battleground Ave. contains 10,608 square feet of retail space.
The buyer is Cana Holding Co. LLC. The seller is Glick Properties LLC of Burlington.
