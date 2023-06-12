Three Greensboro retail properties have exchanged hands between three Greenville, S.C., companies, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The larger of the two commercial real-estate transactions involves the properties at 214 and 216 S. Elm St. being sold for a combined $967,000. The storefronts contain a combined 5,878 square feet.

The buyers are Little Buddy Holdings LLC and PGA Properties LLC, while the seller is Rasor LLC.

The second transaction involves the property at 3900 W. Wendover Ave. being sold for $725,000. The 4-acre property has a 32,574-square-foot building with a Nissan dealership as the tenant.

In that instance, the buyer was Rasor II, and the sellers were Little Buddy Holdings and PGA Properties.