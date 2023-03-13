A Raleigh commercial real-estate group has paid $1.5 million for two small retail properties off Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are: a 0.42-acre tract at 2004 Randleman Road that contains 3,168 square feet of retail space; and an 0.96-acre tract at 2006 Randleman Road that contains 10,500 square feet of retail space.
The buyers of both properties are CityPlat Triad 3 and Builder & Builder Investment Group LLC.
The seller is A&J Properties of the Triad LLC of Greensboro.
