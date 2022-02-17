Greensboro retail shopping site sold for $6.7 million

A small retail shopping property in Greensboro has been sold for $6.75 million to a California group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 9.31-acre property at 4405 W. Wendover Ave. is anchored by an AT&T and Jared’s location.
The buyer is Pacific Bay Ventures of San Francisco, while the seller is Singh Family Ltd. Partnership.
Richard Craver
