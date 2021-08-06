 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro retail site sells for $2.35 million
0 Comments

Greensboro retail site sells for $2.35 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A portion of a Greensboro retail strip property has been sold for $2.35 million to a Pinehurst company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The purchased portions are at 1621 and 1623 Stanley Road.

The buyer is Stanley Road LLC, while the buyer is BRC Greensboro Retail LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News