Greensboro retail site sells for $2.35 million

A portion of a Greensboro retail strip property has been sold for $2.35 million to a Pinehurst company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The purchased portions are at 1621 and 1623 Stanley Road.
The buyer is Stanley Road LLC, while the buyer is BRC Greensboro Retail LLC.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today