Greensboro retail tract sells for $1.2 million

A Greensboro group has paid $1.2 million for a vacant 1.67-acre property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property is at 3100 N.C. 150 East. The seller is CVS 8909 NC LLC, an affilaire of CVS Health Corp. of Woonsocket, R.I.

The buyer is Double G Properties LLC.

