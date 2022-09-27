Greensboro retail tract sells for $1.2 million

A Greensboro group has paid $1.2 million for a vacant 1.67-acre property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property is at 3100 N.C. 150 East. The seller is CVS 8909 NC LLC, an affilaire of CVS Health Corp. of Woonsocket, R.I.
The buyer is Double G Properties LLC.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today