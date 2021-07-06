Greensboro’s Glenside Woods apartment complex sells for $3.3 million

The Glenside Woods apartment complex in Greensboro has been bought for $3.3 million by a New York group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday,.
The 4.55-acre complex at 1621 Glenside Drive was bought by PFX 1031 CGC LLC and Grenada CGC LLC, both affiliated with Cedar Grove Capital Partners of Woodmere, N.Y.
The seller is Glenside Road LLC of Bethesda, Md.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
