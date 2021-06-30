 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro’s Millbrook Estates sold for $5.35 million
0 Comments

Greensboro’s Millbrook Estates sold for $5.35 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Millbrook Estates apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $5.35 million to a New Jersey group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are at 1101 and 1016 E. Barton St. and contain 64 units.

The buyer is Millbrook Apts. LLC of Jersey City, N.J.

The seller is Anton Hoffman, trustee of the A.H. Living Trust of Rohnert Park, Calif.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News