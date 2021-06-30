Greensboro’s Millbrook Estates sold for $5.35 million

The Millbrook Estates apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $5.35 million to a New Jersey group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are at 1101 and 1016 E. Barton St. and contain 64 units.
The buyer is Millbrook Apts. LLC of Jersey City, N.J.
The seller is Anton Hoffman, trustee of the A.H. Living Trust of Rohnert Park, Calif.
Richard Craver
