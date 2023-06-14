A Greensboro self-storage property has been sold to a Georgia group for $7.14 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
Pleasant Garden Road Self Storage is based on an 11.17-acre tract at 4165 Pleasant Garden Road.
The buyers are Midgard Self Storage Greensboro NC LLC, Glenville SS Holdings LLC and Abundant Life SS Holdings LLC, all of Roswell, Ga., and affiliates of Reliant Real Estate Management.
The seller is Randall and Paulette Clark of Pleasant Garden.
