Greensboro shopping center bought for $3.04 million
A small shopping center in Greensboro has been sold for $3.04 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 2.11-acre property at 2924 W. Gate City Blvd. has several small retail tenants.

The buyer is Phi Ho Real Estate Inc, of Pleasant Garden, while the seller is Gate City Plaza LLC of Greensboro.

