Greensboro shopping center sells for $9.1 million

A Greensboro shopping center has been sold for $9.1 million to a coalition of five investors, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 12.89-acre property is identified as AC Jordan, CW Powers and Kings Shopping off West Market Street. The campus contains 141,611 square feet of retail space.
The buyers are 4637 West Market Shopping LLC, JZ Ventures LLC, 330 NW 71st LLC, Powercat Properties AZ/A LLC and K2 Ventures Inc.
The seller is Woodmont West Market LLC of New York.
