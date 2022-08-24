 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro shopping center sold for $1.9 million

A Greensboro shopping center property off Spring Garden Street has been sold for $1.9 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.27-acre tract is at 3011 Spring Garden St.

The buyer is Aurelio Ruiz Properties LLC of Greensboro. The seller is Spring Garden Market LLC of High Point.

