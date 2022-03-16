Greensboro South shopping center sold for $9.8 million

The Greensboro South shopping center property has been sold for $9.8 million to a Durham investment group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The transaction involved properties at 3703 and 3727 W. Gate City Blvd. The 3703 tract contains 11.8 acres, while the 3727 tract contains 0.46 acres.

The buyer is Gate City Center LLC, an affiliate of Li Ming Global Mart, which has a 60,000-square-foot grocery store on the site that it has been leasing.

The seller is First Republic Corp. of America of New York City.

