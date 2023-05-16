The Myers Pointe at Greenbriar townhouse complex in Greensboro has been sold for $1.71 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 200 Greenbriar Road contains 20 townhouse properties.
The buyer is Durr Capital Group LLC of Mississippi. The seller is Myers Point at Greenbriar LLC.
