Greensboro Walgreens property site sells for $2.65 million

A Rhode Island investment group has spent $2.65 million to purchase a Greensboro shopping center outparcel with Walgreens as the tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 1.44-acre lot at 3611 Groometown Road is Covestre Capital Propco-15 LLC of Providence, R.I. The property contains an 11,200-square-foot building.
The seller is LWY Groometown LLC of Raleigh.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today