Greensboro Walgreens property site sells for $2.65 million
Greensboro Walgreens property site sells for $2.65 million

A Rhode Island investment group has spent $2.65 million to purchase a Greensboro shopping center outparcel with Walgreens as the tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 1.44-acre lot at 3611 Groometown Road is Covestre Capital Propco-15 LLC of Providence, R.I. The property contains an 11,200-square-foot building.

The seller is LWY Groometown LLC of Raleigh.

