Greensboro warehouse property bought for $1.06 million
A Greensboro property containing a 23,720-square-foot warehouse has been sold for $1.06 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 299 S. Edwardia Drive sits on a 2.54-acre site.

The buyer is KAIG Holdings Inc. of Greensboro, while the seller is TMV Properties Inc., also of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

