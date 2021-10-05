Greensboro warehouse property bought for $1.06 million

A Greensboro property containing a 23,720-square-foot warehouse has been sold for $1.06 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 299 S. Edwardia Drive sits on a 2.54-acre site.
The buyer is KAIG Holdings Inc. of Greensboro, while the seller is TMV Properties Inc., also of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
