Greensboro warehouse property sells for $1.25 million

A 1.9-acre warehouse property in Greensboro has been sold for $1.25 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 1401 Yanceyville St. is in the Proximity Bus Park subdivision.
The buyer is Costin Properties LLC of Summerfield. The seller is Silver Oak Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
