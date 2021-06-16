 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro warehouse property sells for $2.8 million
0 Comments

Greensboro warehouse property sells for $2.8 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 40,400-square-foot warehouse in Greensboro has been sold for $2.8 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer of the 3.06-acre property at 7004 Cessna Drive is Barney RE Holdings LLC of Greensboro.

The seller is MGIS Holdings LLC of Ballston Spa, N.Y.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event
Local

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to fill 2,000 positions across its more than 400 store locations, three distribution centers and a support center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News