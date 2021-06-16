Greensboro warehouse property sells for $2.8 million

A 40,400-square-foot warehouse in Greensboro has been sold for $2.8 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the 3.06-acre property at 7004 Cessna Drive is Barney RE Holdings LLC of Greensboro.
The seller is MGIS Holdings LLC of Ballston Spa, N.Y.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
