Greensboro warehouse property sold for $7.6 million

A Durham property management group has paid $7.6 million for a Greensboro industrial warehouse property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 8.67-acre property at 2610 Oakland Ave. contains a 150,000-square-foot warehouse once operated by Mock Judson Voehringer Hosiery Co. Mill.
The property is UNC Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The buyer is MJM Owner LLC, an affiliate of American Tobacco/Blackwell Street Investment Co. The seller is Mock Judson Mill LLC of Largo, Fla.
