Greensboro warehouse sells for $3.31 million

A New Jersey commercial real-estate group has spent $3.31 million to buy a 72,000-square-foot warehouse near Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 4.96-acre property at 208 N. Chimney Rock Road is Greensboro Chimney Rock Road LLC, an affiliate of B&D Holdings of Warren, N.J.

B&D says on its website that it is “the umbrella organization and real estate management company for numerous real estate partnerships and operating companies invested in commercial real estate in markets across the country.” It is the main investment arm of the Segal Family Office and the Segal Family Foundation.