Greensboro warehouse site sells for nearly $2 million
A Greensboro retail group has spent just under $2 million to buy a 2.8-acre site at 7928 National Service Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 111 Guilford College Road contains a 17,969-square-foot warehouse building.

The buyer is Everything Billiards Holdings LLC, while the seller is Champion Greensboro Realty LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

