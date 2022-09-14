Greif manufacturing property sells for $12 million

The Greif Inc. manufacturing property in Welcome has been purchased for $12 million by a Texas industrial property brokerage group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The Greif property is on a 17.13-acre tract at 262 Welcome Center Court in Welcome. It contains a 175,000-square-foot property.

The buyer is Moriah CDI NC LLC, an affiliate of Moriah Brokerage Services LLC of Midland, Texas and CD Industrial LLC of Dobson.

The seller is Easter Creek Partners LLC of Winston-Salem.

Linville Team Partners said the property in Welcome is part of a portfolio sale of four properties that also includes Greif sites in Cheektowaga, N.Y., Kingsland, Ga., and Meridian, Miss. The total property sale was valued at $28 million.