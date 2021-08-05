Growing demand for Lee jeans lifts Kontoor to $23.6 million second-quarter profit

A sharp increase in Lee-branded jeans sales, coupled with a rebounding U.S. economy, carried Kontoor Brands Inc. to $23.6 million in second-quarter net income.
By comparison, Kontoor reported a $33.3 million loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which mostly reflected the brick-and-mortar retail shutdown during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
Diluted earnings were 40 cents a share, compared with a loss of 58 cents a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 70 cents a share when excluding $23.4 million in restructuring and separation costs that were worth 30 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 40 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The restructuring and separation expenses had been announced by Kontoor as being associated with three factors: the cost to build out its global enterprise resource planning (ERP) and information technology infrastructure; the decision to close 38 VF Outlet stores during the fourth quarter; and transitioning its India business to a new licensed model.
Sales jumped 41% year over year to $490.7 million. Wrangler sales soared 24% to $318.3 million, while Lee sales rose by 105% to $176 million.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company's president and chief executive, said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.
Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 70% to $3.4 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.
Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 23% to $455.6 million.
“Kontoor’s strong second quarter results, which came in above our expectations, and our improving fundamentals give us confidence to raise full-year guidance," Baxter said in a statement.
Kontoor's latest fiscal 2021 financial guidance includes:
* Revenue went from a projection of “low-double digit growth” to “low teens” over 2020 levels, to a forecast of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.
* Adjusted earnings were raised by 20 cents on both ends of the range to $3.90 to $4 range.
* The capital expenditures forecast was unchanged in the range of $40 million to $50 million, including $25 million to $30 million associated with the global ERP system implementation.
Kontoor's board of directors authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $200 million. The program was launched without an expiration date.
“Additionally, we are well positioned to take advantage of increasing optionality in our capital allocation strategy. Today’s announcement of a $200 million share repurchase program exemplifies this enhanced optionality, and reflects the strong cash flow generation of our business.”
