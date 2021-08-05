Growing demand for Lee jeans lifts Kontoor to $23.6 million second-quarter profit

Sales jumped 41% year over year to $490.7 million. Wrangler sales soared 24% to $318.3 million, while Lee sales rose by 105% to $176 million.

Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company's president and chief executive, said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.

Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were down 70% to $3.4 million when factoring in the closing of the 38 VF Outlet stores.

Meanwhile, total cost of goods sold and operating expenses were up 23% to $455.6 million.

“Kontoor’s strong second quarter results, which came in above our expectations, and our improving fundamentals give us confidence to raise full-year guidance," Baxter said in a statement.

Kontoor's latest fiscal 2021 financial guidance includes:

* Revenue went from a projection of “low-double digit growth” to “low teens” over 2020 levels, to a forecast of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.

* Adjusted earnings were raised by 20 cents on both ends of the range to $3.90 to $4 range.