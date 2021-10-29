Guerilla RF confirms expansion plans in Greensboro

Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said Friday it will expand its operations to a 58,970-square-foot facility at 2000 Pisgah Church Road.

Guerrilla RF has been headquartered in Greensboro since its inception in 2013. It is a wireless semiconductor company that provides monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets.

The company expects to create 50 jobs with the $6 million capital investment. The company said the new jobs will have an average annual wage of $100,000.

In August, Guilford County was awarded a $475,000 grant toward the Guerilla RF expansion from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Guerrilla RF was named as the top-ranked Triad company in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List at No 489. The list ranks the fastest growing companies in the United States in terms of their growth rate.

