Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said Thursday that its board of directors has named Virginia Summerell as a member.

Summerell has more than 30 years of experience in the finance and real estate industry with a focus on corporate leadership and financial management.

Summerell served as treasurer at Tanger Factory Outlets Inc., a Greensboro-based operator of upscale open-air outlet centers. She assisted Tanger in its corporate transition from a privately held family business to a publicly traded real-estate investment company.

Summerell holds a masters of business administration from the Babcock School at Wake Forest University.

Guerrilla, based in Greensboro, was founded in 2013. Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. In January, the company entered into the lucrative and highly competitive satellite communications industry.

Guerilla recently moved its 70 local employees into a 58,970-square-foot facility at 2000 Pisgah Church Road. The company has 75 employees overall.