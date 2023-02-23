Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that chief executive Ryan Pratt had a 25.7% gain in total compensation to $760,098 for fiscal 2022.

Pratt received an 18.8% increase in base salary to $299,077, along with a $115,400 bonus, stock option awards valued at $300,000 on the date they were awarded, and $45,981 in other all compensation.

Kellie Chong, chief business officer, was paid $306,923 in base salary and $493,497 in total compensation. Mark Mason, chief operating officer, was paid $306,404 in base salary and $370,425 in total compensation. John Berg, chief financial officer, was paid $300,000 in base salary and $347,084 in total compensation.

The board of directors announced Thursday it has named Virginia Summerell as a member.

Summerell has more than 30 years of experience in the finance and real estate industry with a focus on corporate leadership and financial management. She served as treasurer at Tanger Factory Outlets Inc., a Greensboro-based operator of upscale open-air outlet centers.

Guerrilla, based in Greensboro, was founded in 2013. Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. In January, the company entered into the lucrative and highly competitive satellite communications industry.