A near doubling in operating expenses offset a record annual revenue performance for Guerrilla RF Inc., the company reported Thursday.

Guerrilla is a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro. The company has 70 local employees and 75 overall.

Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. The company has shipped more than 100 million devices that include low-noise amplifiers, RF switches and digital-step attenuators.

Guerrilla reported a $12 million loss for fiscal 2022, compared with a $2.8 million loss in fiscal 2021.

Product revenue was up 7.4% to a record $10.5 million, while royalties and non-recurring engineering revenue rose nearly 60% to $1.04 million.

However, overall operating expenses jumped 82.1% to $17.9 million.

That broke down to: $8.1 million in research and development expenses; $5.1 million in general and administrative costs; and $4.6 million in sales and marketing costs.

The company said the higher research and development expenses were due to "continued investment in new products intended to increase future revenues." The main cause for higher general and administrative costs was cited as "largely due to increased expenses necessary to support a public company."

“Guerrilla RF became a publicly traded company in 2022, less than 10 years after its founding,” founder and chief executive Ryan Pratt said in a statement. “We closed out the year strong as we saw cycle times return to pre-COVID levels. We won numerous design awards, expanded our product portfolio and customer base, and invested to drive future revenue growth.”

The company provided first-quarter financial guidance of revenue in a range of $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

By comparison, Guerrilla had fourth-quarter revenue of $2.1 million.

On Wednesday, Guerrilla said it had completed its previously announced private placement equity financing, selling 7.1 million units to accredited investors. The private placement has resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of $9.2 million.

“The funds will provide the resources needed to support our working capital, expand our research and development, initiatives and accelerate our growth through new market penetration, expand our product offerings, and capitalize on our strong competitive position,” Pratt said.

The company’s common stock is traded on the OTC Markets QX tier with the symbol “GUER.”