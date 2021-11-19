 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guerrilla RF gains $4.4 million in additional funds
0 Comments

Guerrilla RF gains $4.4 million in additional funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said it has raised an additional $4.4 million from its private placement offering.

The company recently completed a reverse merger and the initial closing of its private placement offering in which it raised more than $7 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to list its common stock on the OTC Markets QB tier.

Guerilla has reported having $8.09 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.

The company is expanding its research and development operations to a 50,000-square-foot facility in Greensboro. It plans to “ substantially increase its headcount over the next two years.”

The company expects to create 50 jobs with a $6 million capital investment. The company said the new jobs will have an average annual wage of $100,000.

In August, Guilford County was awarded a $475,000 grant toward the Guerilla RF expansion from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert