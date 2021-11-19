Guerrilla RF gains $4.4 million in additional funds

Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said it has raised an additional $4.4 million from its private placement offering.
The company recently completed a reverse merger and the initial closing of its private placement offering in which it raised more than $7 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to list its common stock on the OTC Markets QB tier.
Guerilla has reported having $8.09 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.
The company is expanding its research and development operations to a 50,000-square-foot facility in Greensboro. It plans to “ substantially increase its headcount over the next two years.”
The company expects to create 50 jobs with a $6 million capital investment. The company said the new jobs will have an average annual wage of $100,000.
In August, Guilford County was awarded a $475,000 grant toward the Guerilla RF expansion from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.
