Guerrilla RF gains $4.4 million in additional funds

Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said it has raised an additional $4.4 million from its private placement offering.

The company recently completed a reverse merger and the initial closing of its private placement offering in which it raised more than $7 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to list its common stock on the OTC Markets QB tier.

Guerilla has reported having $8.09 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.

The company is expanding its research and development operations to a 50,000-square-foot facility in Greensboro. It plans to “ substantially increase its headcount over the next two years.”

The company expects to create 50 jobs with a $6 million capital investment. The company said the new jobs will have an average annual wage of $100,000.

In August, Guilford County was awarded a $475,000 grant toward the Guerilla RF expansion from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.