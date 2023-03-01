Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro, said Wednesday it has completed its previously announced private placement equity financing, selling approximately 7.1 million units to accredited investors. The private placement has resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.2 million.

“The funds will provide the resources needed to support our working capital, expand our research and development, initiatives and accelerate our growth through new market penetration, expand our product offerings, and capitalize on our strong competitive position,” said Ryan Pratt, the company’s founder and chief executive.

On Jan. 5, the company said on Jan. 5 that it had gained an initial $5 million in gross proceeds from the private placement stock offering.

At that time, investors purchased about 3.9 million stock units, which represented one share of Guerrilla FR’s common stock and one warrant to purchase a half-share of common stock for a purchase price of $1.30 per unit.

In November 2021, the company said it raised $4.4 million in gross proceeds from a similar offering. The company completed in 2021 a reverse merger and the initial closing of its private placement offering in which it raised more than $7 million in gross proceeds.

The company’s common stock is traded on the OTC Markets QX tier with the symbol “GUER.”