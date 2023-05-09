State health regulators have provided conditional approval to two Guilford County long-term care providers to add additional adult-care home beds.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted last week

Guilford Opco II LLC and Guilford Propco II LLC were given permission for a new adult-care facility branded as The Stanbridge off Hicone Road in Greensboro. The facility will have up to 60 beds, of which 32 would be reserved for special care unit patients.

Those beds would be transferred from the Holden Heights adult-care home facility. The new facility is projected to debut in February 2027 with a projected cost of more than $5 million.

Meanwhile, High Point Opco LLC and High Point Propco LLC were given permission to transfer 25 adult-care beds from Holden Heights to what would be branded as The Waverly Oak Hollow, which would have up to 65 adult-care beds altogether.

The projected cost of the project is $10.75 million. A proposed site was not listed in the filing.