 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilford County Hampton Inn site sells for $6.45 million

  • 0

A Greensboro hospitality group has paid $6.45 million for a Hampton Inn property in McLeansville, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 903 Knox Road.

The buyer is P&T Triad Hospitality LLC. The seller is Shriji of Greensboro LLC of Cary.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert