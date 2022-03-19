Guilford County Hampton Inn site sells for $6.45 million

A Greensboro hospitality group has paid $6.45 million for a Hampton Inn property in McLeansville, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 903 Knox Road.
The buyer is P&T Triad Hospitality LLC. The seller is Shriji of Greensboro LLC of Cary.
Richard Craver
