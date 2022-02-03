Guilford Dollar General property sold for $1.97 million

The property of a Dollar General store in Stokesdale has been sold for $1.97 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 2.07-acre tract at 7105 U.S. 158 contains a 9,100-square-foot retail building.
The buyer is OJMR LLC, while the seller is Teramore Development LLC of Thomasville, Ga.
In June, Teramore sold a Dollar General retail property at 903 Lake Road in Thomasville for $1.89 million to two Illinois commercial real-estate companies.
In December 2019, Teramore sold a Dollar General retail property at 3103 Kernersville Road in Kernersville for $1.77 million to a California commercial real-estate group.
