Guilford employers file WARN notices, plan to cut combined 223 jobs

Two Guilford County employers have filed WARN Act notices with the N.C. Commerce Department about a pending or potential shutdown of their local operations.

The larger of the two notices affects 173 employees in the Conduit Global Inc. facility at 5420 Millstream Road in McLeansville.

The second notice affects 50 employees in the CommScope Inc. facility at 8420 Triad Drive in Greensboro.

Conduit Global, based in New York City, has six U.S. and five international facilities. It specializes in cloud contact center services with more than 3,000 employees.

Robert Bryan, the company's chief executive, said in the notice that it "is in the process of attempting to ensure the continuation of certain business activities of the company."

"In the event the company does not succeed in this effort, it will become necessary to close down all or substantially all of the company's business activities" in McLeansville.

A permanent elimination of jobs could occur as soon as June 25.

The bulk of the affected jobs — at 147 — are listed as wireless care representatives.