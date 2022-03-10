Guilford faces 337 job cuts from three WARN Act filings

Guilford County faces the potential loss of up to 337 jobs involving Keolis Transit America in Greensboro and Graphik Dimension LLC in High Point.

According to WARN Act notices filed with the N.C. Commerce Department this week, Keoilis said it would let go of 222 employees at its operations at 223 W. Meadowview Road.

The timing of the ceasing of operations listed in the filing is June 30 — when its four-year contract to run the Greensboro Transit Agency expires.

Keolis told city of Greensboro officials in July that it would not pursue extending the four-year contract, but would bid on a new five-year contract that had two one-year options.

in January, the Greensboro Transit Agency received bids from Keolis, National Express, RATP Dev USA and Trans Dev.

The City Council voted on March 1 to approve a $122.7 million, five-year contract with RATP Dev USA, with U.S. operations based in Fort Worth, Texas. The contract begins July 1.

A committee determined that RATP offered the "best value," which was the focus of the bidding process rather than the lowest bid. Keolis' bid was rated second in terms of value.