Guilford faces 337 job cuts from three WARN Act filings

Guilford County faces the potential loss of up to 337 jobs involving Keolis Transit America in Greensboro and Graphik Dimension LLC in High Point.
According to WARN Act notices filed with the N.C. Commerce Department this week, Keoilis said it would let go of 222 employees at its operations at 223 W. Meadowview Road.
The timing of the ceasing of operations listed in the filing is June 30 — when its four-year contract to run the Greensboro Transit Agency expires.
Keolis told city of Greensboro officials in July that it would not pursue extending the four-year contract, but would bid on a new five-year contract that had two one-year options.
in January, the Greensboro Transit Agency received bids from Keolis, National Express, RATP Dev USA and Trans Dev.
The City Council voted on March 1 to approve a $122.7 million, five-year contract with RATP Dev USA, with U.S. operations based in Fort Worth, Texas. The contract begins July 1.
A committee determined that RATP offered the "best value," which was the focus of the bidding process rather than the lowest bid. Keolis' bid was rated second in terms of value.
The contracts run $22.1 million for 2022-23, $24.3 million for 2023-24, $24.1 million for 2024-25, $25.5 million for 2025-26, and $26.5 million for 2026-27.
By comparison, the final year of the Keolis contract was $20.4 million.
RATP has not disclosed how many of the Keolis employees it expects to hire.
Graphik Dimensions filed separate WARN notices for a permanent layoff for its facilities at 2103 and 2080 Brentwood St. in High Point.
The company is a fine-art decor manufacturer operating the pictureframes.com website.
The job cuts were listed as 58 at the 2080 Brentwood facility and 57 at the 2103 Brentwood facility.
Graphik Dimensions Ltd. lists its headquarters address as 2103 Brentwood.
