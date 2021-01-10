Guilford Health Department latest to temporarily put on hold COVID-19 vaccination appointments

There have been long and frustrating waits to schedule an appointment through the department.

The Winston-Salem Journal received dozens of phone calls and emails from people saying they waited for hours trying to make an appointment, constantly got a busy signal, were told to call back or they were cut off in their attempt.

One reason for the overwhelming number of calls to the health department is confusion about how the vaccines will be offered.

Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.

Nissen said in-network individuals to Novant will be notified either through its MyChart website, an email or via a letter in the mail. The system plans to provide a toll-free phone number for questions and scheduling appointments, as well as an online scheduling option through MyChart.

Nissen said vaccinations will be offered on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday format until there are enough doses to warrant weekend or extended weekday hours. Novant said its goal is vaccinating between 800 to 1,000 in-network individuals a week systemwide.