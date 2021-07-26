Guilford home sale prices stay on upward trend in second quarter

The housing markets in Greensboro and Guilford County remained on a trend of higher prices and quicker sales during the second quarter, the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association said Monday.

The association reported the average sales price of a Guilford County home was $296,954, up 12.7% from the second quarter of 2020.

There were 1,897 homes sold during the second quarter, up 27.5% from a year ago. It took an average of 15 days to sell a home in the county, down 60.5% from 38 days in the second quarter of 2020.

For Greensboro, the average sale price was up 15.2% to $295,595.

It took 13 days to sell a Greensboro home on average , down 62% from a year ago.

