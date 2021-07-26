 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford home sale prices stay on upward trend in second quarter
0 Comments

Guilford home sale prices stay on upward trend in second quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The housing markets in Greensboro and Guilford County remained on a trend of higher prices and quicker sales during the second quarter, the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association said Monday.

The association reported the average sales price of a Guilford County home was $296,954, up 12.7% from the second quarter of 2020.

There were 1,897 homes sold during the second quarter, up 27.5% from a year ago. It took an average of 15 days to sell a home in the county, down 60.5% from 38 days in the second quarter of 2020.

For Greensboro, the average sale price was up 15.2% to $295,595.

It took 13 days to sell a Greensboro home on average , down 62% from a year ago.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News