Guilford industrial property sells for $3.5 million
A Whitsett industrial property containing a 53,090-square-foot building has been sold for $3.5 million to a Cornelius group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 11.9-acre site at 7237 Pace Drive is Pace Drive Partners LLC.

The seller is Mebane Warehouse LLC of Whitsett.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

