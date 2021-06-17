Guilford industrial property sells for $3.5 million

A Whitsett industrial property containing a 53,090-square-foot building has been sold for $3.5 million to a Cornelius group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 11.9-acre site at 7237 Pace Drive is Pace Drive Partners LLC.
The seller is Mebane Warehouse LLC of Whitsett.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today