Guilford industrial property sells for $800,000

A Whitsett industrial property was purchased for $800,000 by a Whitsett group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 29-acre site at 6504 Burlington Road contains a 17,075-square-foot building.

The buyer Is Ascending Enterprises LLC, while the seller is PPC Properties LLC of Greensboro.

