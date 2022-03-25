 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guilford Labcorp office building sold for $17 million

  • 0

A Raleigh real-estate investment firm has paid $17 million for a 176,778-square-foot office building in McLeansville that has Labcorp as a tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 20.81-acre tract is at 5450 Millstream Road off Interstate 40/85.

The buyer is CN Investors LLC, an affiliate of APG Capital. The seller is LB-UBS-2007-C2 Millstream Road LLC of Miami Beach, Fla.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert