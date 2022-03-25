Guilford Labcorp office building sold for $17 million

A Raleigh real-estate investment firm has paid $17 million for a 176,778-square-foot office building in McLeansville that has Labcorp as a tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 20.81-acre tract is at 5450 Millstream Road off Interstate 40/85.
The buyer is CN Investors LLC, an affiliate of APG Capital. The seller is LB-UBS-2007-C2 Millstream Road LLC of Miami Beach, Fla.
Richard Craver
