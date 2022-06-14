Guilford warehouse facility sold second time in week

A warehouse facility in Browns Summit has been sold for the second time in a week, this time for $8.9 million to a Connecticut group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

GBA Manassas LLC of Wilton, Ct., is the latest buyer of the 11.94-acre property at 5920 Summit Ave.

The property contains an 87,592-square-foot building.

The seller is NMS Summit LLC, an affiliate of New Market Strategies LLC of Stuart, Fla. That group paid $6.35 million for the property according to a June 8 filing.

