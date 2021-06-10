 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford warehouse property sells for $6.35 million
0 Comments

Guilford warehouse property sells for $6.35 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Florida commercial real-investment firm has spent $6.35 million to buy a warehouse facility in Browns Summit, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 11.94-acre property at 5920 Summit Ave. is NMS Summit LLC, an affiliate of New Market Strategies LLC of Stuart, Fla.

The property contains an 87,592-square-foot building.

The sellers are Summit Distribution LLC and Burns III Investments LLC, both of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should know your parents' retirement plans

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News