Guilford warehouse property sells for $6.35 million

A Florida commercial real-investment firm has spent $6.35 million to buy a warehouse facility in Browns Summit, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 11.94-acre property at 5920 Summit Ave. is NMS Summit LLC, an affiliate of New Market Strategies LLC of Stuart, Fla.
The property contains an 87,592-square-foot building.
The sellers are Summit Distribution LLC and Burns III Investments LLC, both of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
