Gun-makers made more than $1 billion from sales of military-style weapons, new report says

The five largest U.S. firearms manufacturers made more than $1 billion combined from 2012 to 2021 from selling military-style assault weapons to civilians, according to a report from a U.S. House committee.

The 23-page report from the committee on Oversight and Reform was released Wednesday before a hearing involving chief executives Christopher Killoy of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. and Marty Daniel of Daniel Defense LLC.

Ruger has 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production plant in Mayodan.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. chief executive Mark Smith initially agreed to participate, but did not appear.

The five manufacturers — Bushmaster, Daniel Defense, Ruger, Sig Sauer and Smith & Wesson — have made and sold AR-15-style semiautomatic weapons used in mass shootings.

The committee's report began by saying "the leading manufacturers of AR-15-style assault rifles ... sell weapons to civilians that are engineered to kill many people as fast as possible."

"These rifles are the weapon of choice for mass murderers who have terrorized and slaughtered young children at school, worshippers at churches and synagogues, and families celebrating the Fourth of July."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and the committee's chairwoman, said in her opening statement that "the gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools, even our churches and schools, and gotten rich doing it."

Meanwhile, Killoy told the committee that "the tension between our constitutional right to own firearms and the harm inflicted by criminals who acquire them is a complex topic that evoke strong emotions regardless of your position on the issue."

"We firmly believe it is wrong to deprive citizens of their constitutional right to purchase the lawful firearm they desire because of the criminal acts of wicked people.

"A firearm, any firearm, can be used for good or evil. The difference is in the intent of the individual possessing it."

Daniel said that "our nation's response needs to focus not on the type of gun, but on the type of person likely to commit mass shootings." A semi-automatic rifle made by Daniel Defense was one of the weapons used in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Daniel was quoted by The Associated Press as saying that "what we saw in Uvalde, Buffalo and Highland Park was pure evil. The cruelty of the murderers who committed these acts is unfathomable and deeply disturbs me, my family, my employees and millions of Americans across this country.”

However, Daniel later added that “I believe that these murders are local problems that have to be solved locally.”

Maloney wrote in her letters to the chief executives that "the committee respects the rights of law-abiding Americans under the Second Amendment, but that does not excuse irresponsible corporate conduct that fuels deadly gun violence and endangers our children.”

Requested data

The committee requested data on the manufacturers’ sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles and similar firearms: revenue and profit information; internal data on deaths or injuries caused by firearms they manufacture; and marketing and promotional materials.

According to financial figures provided by the manufacturers, Ruger's gross earnings from AR-15-style rifles jumped from $39 million in 2019 to more than $103 million in 2021.

In the same timeframe, Smith & Wesson went from $108 million to $253 million, and Daniel Defense from $40 million to $120 million.

For the period of 2012-2021, Smith & Wesson made at least $695 million in revenue, while Ruger made $514 million and Daniel Defense made $528 million.

The committee's report linked those sales to "recent mass murders" with the companies' AR-15-style rifles:

* Ruger with 25 dead in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and 10 dead in Boulder, Colo.

* Smith & Wesson with 17 dead in Parkland, Fla., 14 dead in San Bernardino, Calif., Highland Park, Ill.

* Daniel Defense with 60 dead in Las Vegas and 21 in Uvalde.

The bulk of the report featured marketing campaigns and fliers from the manufacturers.

"These companies used disturbing sales tactics — including marketing deadly weapons as a way for young men to prove their manliness and selling guns to mass shooters on credit — while failing to take even basic steps to monitor the violence and destruction their products have unleased," according to the report.

One ad claimed owning an assault rifle would put young men "at the top of the testosterone food chain." A Daniel Defense marketing pitch claimed financing pitch is approved "in seconds."

"Sig Sauer asserted that it does “not have the means” to track deaths caused by its products, while Ruger said it only learns of these incidents through its “customer service department,” the media, or “occasionally” from lawsuits.

Shootings, sales link

For much of the 21st century, a mass shooting involving an assault rifle in the U.S. has been followed by a surge in the share prices of firearms manufacturers.

Analysts say high-profile shootings, such as in Buffalo, Orlando, Colorado and Connecticut, tend to push gun sales, either for individuals wanting weapons out of fear for their personal safety, or because they worry about potential federal tightening of gun ownership.

For example, the Uvalde mass shooting sent Ruger’s share price up as much as 9.1% over the next two trading days. Smith & Wesson rose as much as 6.6% over the same time frame, along with American Outdoor Brands Inc. as much as 16.9%.

Bowman Gray IV, an independent local stock broker, has said he is not surprised by share-price surges for firearms manufacturers.

“It happened after Sandy Hook and Orlando and San Bernardino as well,” Gray said. “Anytime there is even a hint of a possibility that there may be new restrictive legislation, people flock to the gun stores.

“It is a very popular political tactic of fear to convince people that someone is coming to take their guns.

"It’s also good for gun sales.”