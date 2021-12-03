 Skip to main content
HAECO Americas extends contract with Alaska Airlines
HAECO Americas said Thursday that Alaska Airlines has agreed to extend their maintenance contract through 2027. The contract began in 2010.

HAECO Americas provides at its Piedmont Triad International Airport facilities airframe services in the form of heavy maintenance and modification services.

Among the services are interior reconfiguration and engineering services delivered by HAECO’s Cabin Solutions.

