HAECO forms aircraft cabin collaboration

HAECO Cabin Solutions, based in Greensboro, unveiled Thursday three cabin upgrades in cooperation with Diehl Aviation that are designed to reduce weight, increase capacity, and improve passenger comfort.

HAECO is the aircraft seating, interiors and cabin reconfiguration division of HAECO Group.

The products are: “Aft-Simplex,” a simplified single-aisle aft-lavatory/galley complex; a combination of HAECO’s Eclipse seat and a unique floor-to-floor solution designed by Diehl; and an enlarged 737 overhead bin solution.

In March 2021, HAECO Americas launched a hiring initiative for between 150 and 200 employees for its facilities at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Most of the job positions are for aircraft mechanics.

At that time, HAECO had nearly 3,000 of the state’s 4,583 maintenance and repair workers in a state that ranks fifth in the nation in aerospace maintenance and repair employment. Beside PTI, HAECO also has operations in High Point and Wallburg.

HAECO services FedEx aircraft, as well as those of other cargo and passenger carriers.

