HAECO plans to hire 150-200 for PTI operations

HAECO Americas has launched a hiring initiative for between 150 and 200 employees for its facilities at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Most of the job positions are for aircraft mechanics.

HAECO has nearly 3,000 of the state’s 4,583 maintenance and repair workers in a state that ranks fifth in the nation in aerospace maintenance and repair employment.

HAECO services FedEx aircraft, as well as those of other cargo and passenger carriers.

Aircraft maintenance demand increased sharply for HAECO Americas several months ago, Bill Collins, HAECO’s president for airframe services, said in a statement.

“Now that passenger service is beginning to recover, HAECO needs additional mechanics to handle the expanded workload.”

For more information, go to www.HAECOisHiring.com.

Beside PTI, HAECO also has operations in High Point and Wallburg.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.