Just under 50% of Winston-Salem-area homeowners were in the equity-rich category during the first quarter, which means they own at least half of their homes, national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive quarter there was a slight increase in homeowners considered seriously behind on their mortgage payments.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom reported that 49.7% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 61,940, were in the equity-rich category during the first quarter.

That’s compared with 50.5% in the fourth quarter, 49.6% in the third quarter and 48.3% in the second quarter.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was as low as 18.6%, or 26,057, during the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off of their mortgage in recent quarters.

Meanwhile, there were 3,562 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.9%, during the first quarter.

There were 2.7% in the fourth quarter, 2.5% in the third quarter and 2.6% in the second quarter.

By comparison, the recent high is 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA had more homeowners reach the equity-rich status during the first quarter at 51.7% and 74,960 residences.

By comparison, the equity-rich rate was 50.6% in the fourth quarter, 47.1% in the third quarter and 48.3% in the second quarter.

In terms of seriously underwater, the rate was up to 2.7% and 3,958 residence, up from 2.6% in the fourth and third quarters and 2.8% in the second quarter.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.

“Homeowners across the U.S. continue to sit in a far better position than they were just a few years ago, with historically elevated levels of wealth built up in their properties," said Rob Barber, Attom's chief executive.

"However, the recent downturn in the housing market is chipping away at the bounty they reaped from a decade of price surges."

As a result, Barber said that home equity "has fallen modestly amid a larger slump in profits homeowners are getting when they sell."

"It’s still too early to call this a long-term trend, and there are reasons to hope for a market turnaround this year.

"For now, though, various measures suggest that the best of the boom may be behind us," Barber said.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was at 55.6%, or 277,053, residences as equity rich, and 2.1%, or 10,647, as seriously underwater.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was at 57%, or 59,383, residences as equity rich, and 2%, or 2,105, as seriously underwater.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA was at 55.9%, or 175,725, residences as equity rich, and 1.3%, or 4,087, as seriously underwater.