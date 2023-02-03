More than 50% of Winston-Salem-area homeowners were in the equity-rich category during the fourth quarter, which signifies owning at least half of their residence, according to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Meanwhile, there was a slight increase in homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom reported that 50.5% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 62,617, were in the equity-rich category during the fourth quarter.

That’s compared with 49.6% in the third quarter and 48.3% in the second quarter.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was as low as 18.6%, or 26,057, during the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off of their mortgage in recent quarters.

Meanwhile, there were 3,302 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.7%, during the fourth quarter.

There were 2.5% listed as seriously underwater in the third quarter and 2.6% in the second quarter.

By comparison, the recent high is 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA also surpassed the 50% threshold for equity-rich homeowners at 73,019, or 50.6%.

By comparison, the equity-rich rate was 47.1% in the third quarter, 48.3% in the second quarter and 42.6% in the first quarter.

In terms of seriously underwater, the rate was unchanged from the third quarter at 2.6% and 3,721 residences. The rate was 2.7% in the second quarter and 2.8% in the first quarter.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.

"Dents are beginning to surface in the armor around the U.S. housing market after 11 years of a strong showing for owners," Attom chief executive Rob Barber said in a statement.

"Home values have been dropping since the middle of last year, which appears to be starting to cut into homeowner equity around the country.

"That’s probably happening because values are sinking faster than owners are paying off their mortgages," Barber said.

Barber said the level of serious underwater mortgages over the next few months "will depend on a lot of factors, including where interest rates go."

"But for now, it looks like the run-up in wealth flowing from owning homes has stalled along with the market.”

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was at 57.2%, or 282,402, residences as equity rich, and 2%, or 10,057, as seriously underwater.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was at 59.6%, or 61,942, residences as equity rich, and 1.9%, or 1,941, as seriously underwater.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA was at 59.6%, or 186,470, residences as equity rich, and 1.2%, or 3,725, as seriously underwater.