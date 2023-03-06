The revival of the former Big Kmart site in Clemmons has its fifth tenant space occupied at Clemmons Market with a Hallmark Gold Crown store.

The store will be operated as a Banner’s Hallmark franchise, the first in Forsyth County and the third overall in the Triad counting locations in Burlington and Greensboro.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Banner’s, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is a family owned and operated card and gift specialty company dating back to the 1970s. The Clemmons store would be its 59th in Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

In July 2019, an affiliate of Wilmington-based Harbour Retail Partners paid $5.5 million for the Big Kmart building and 10.5-acre site at 2455 Market Center Drive. The property fronts Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The anchor of the shopping center is the Aldi grocery store, which took 25,260 square feet in the 94,841-square-foot building, dedicating about 12,000 square feet to retail space. The other tenants are Five Below, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta Beauty.