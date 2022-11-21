Hanes Geo Components plans to buy Canadian distributor

Hanes Geo Components, based in Winston-Salem, has resumed its acquisition strategy by announcing on Monday plans to purchase the majority of assets of Canadian-based Nilex Inc. and Nilex USA Inc.

Terms were not disclosed. The deal requires U.S. and Canadian regulatory approvals.

Hanes Geo Components is not affiliated with Hanesbrands Inc.

Nilex is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The manufacturer specializes in the distribution of products used for erosion control, stormwater management, subgrade stabilization, gabion systems, engineered walls and the installation of containment liners.

Under the proposed agreement, Nilex’s Canadian operations will be consolidated under Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc., a subsidiary of Hanes Geo Components that distributes geotextile, erosion control, and home and garden products throughout North America.

Meanwhile, Nilex’s U.S. operations will be consolidated under Hanes Geo Components with a focus on the Colorado and Utah markets.

“Nilex has long been a leading distributor of geosynthetics in western Canada," David Fuerth, president of Terrafix, said in a statement.

"We are excited to join forces and to provide the Nilex team a stable foundation from which to revitalize their growth efforts.”

Hanes Geo has its main operations at 600 Northwest Blvd., where it had 152 employees at last count. It has more than 40 North American distribution locations.

It operates as a unit of Hanes Cos., which is a division of Leggett & Platt Co. Inc. of Carthage, Mo.

Nilex chief executive Trevor Derksen said that “Leggett & Platt have demonstrated a commitment to a sustained growth strategy within our industry. With Leggett & Platt support, Hanes is an ideal strategic buyer for Nilex."

The proposed Nilex purchase is the latest for Terrafix, which in October bought Ottawa-based Geosynthetics Systems.

Geosynthetic, which specializes in the distribution of products used for erosion and sediment control, drainage and stormwater management, construction, gabion systems, engineered walls and landscaping.